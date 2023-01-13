Driver in Pulaski County fatal crash had long list of violations

The surviving driver in a fatal crash this week in Pulaski County has more than two dozen prior vehicle-related violations, court records show.

Monica C. Harder, 31, of Pulaski, was cited for speeding as recently as Jan. 6, three days before the collision that killed 90-year-old Garnie L. East of Max Meadows.

Virginia State Police said that at about 3:34 p.m. Monday, Harder's 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander crossed the centerline of U.S. 11 and collided with the 2014 Ford Focus that East was driving. The wreck occurred about a half mile north of U.S. 11’s intersection with Virginia 766 near Draper. East was heading south and Harder, north.

East was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, and died there later Monday. He had been wearing a seat belt, state police said.

Harder received minor injuries in the crash, state police said.

She was charged with reckless driving. State police said Wednesday that driver distraction was considered to have contributed to the collision, and that an investigation continued.

Harder's date of birth tied her to a string of court records that included 27 vehicle-related convictions since 2014. They included mostly relatively minor matters, but also multiple counts of driving with a revoked or suspended license. Most were in Pulaski County, although some were recorded in Wythe and Montgomery counties, and in Lexington/Rockbridge County court system.

For most of the violations, Harder did not appear for her court date and was found guilty in absentia.

Violations included not having a county tag in 2022, speeding and failing to carry or exhibit a driver's license in 2021, speeding and failing to obey highway signs in 2020, and failing to have her vehicle inspected in 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2014.

In 2019 and 2018, there were three citations for having not having a proper child seat for a child under age 7. Other violations included improper control of a vehicle, defective equipment, seatbelt violations and more.

According to court records, the penalties for the years of violations totaled about $1,500 in fines and thousands more in court costs, though some of the amounts were marked as past due. Only once, in a 2018 conviction in Montgomery County for driving with a suspended or revoked license, third or subsequent offense, was Harder jailed, receiving a 10-day sentence along with a 30-day suspension of her driver's license and a $300 fine.

Harder does not yet have a court date or an attorney listed for the reckless driving charge from Monday's fatal crash. She is scheduled to be in Pulaski County General District Court on March 28 for the Jan. 6 speeding ticket, in which she was pulled over by a Pulaski town officer for doing 36 mph in a 25 mph zone.

East's family declined to comment for this article.