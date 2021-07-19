Driver injured in Roanoke after crashing while pursued by trooper

An attempted traffic stop gave way to a brief chase that ended in a crash in Roanoke, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash happened shortly after 12:48 a.m. Monday after a trooper tried to pull over a vehicle on Interstate 581 in Roanoke on suspicion of reckless driving, officials said.

Authorities reported that the vehicle sped away and was pursued through the Elm Avenue exit and onto the intersection of Elm and Ferdinand Avenue Southwest, where the vehicle crashed.

The woman behind the wheel was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, state police said. The incident remained under investigation Monday afternoon, and no further details were available.

