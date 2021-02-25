Driver is sentenced for April crash that injured roadside worker in Roanoke

Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney John Beamer called the denial "incredible" and argued that Scott now has four convictions for DUI, with a fifth case currently being appealed. He also has three years in suspended time in Roanoke County for larceny and possession of meth, and he was two months into probation for those offenses on the day of the crash. A revocation hearing that could bring additional prison time is set for next month.

One of Scott's prior DUI convictions came in September 2013, after he drove an SUV into the front of a home at Greenland Avenue and Cumberland Street in northwest Roanoke. No one was injured.

During Scott's testimony Thursday, he told defense attorney Allegra Black that a back injury he suffered in 1999 left him with a degenerative disc disorder that was treated with painkillers.

"I had to have them for my everyday movement," Scott recalled, but he said his prescription ended a few years later. "One thing led to another and then I started using stronger narcotics."

He apologized repeatedly to the victim.

"This isn't the same as your other cases," Judge Chris Clemens told Scott at the sentencing. "You almost killed somebody."

Clemens also gave him 3-1/2 years in suspended time and five years of probation, and suspended his driver's license indefinitely.

