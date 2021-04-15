Driver killed in moped wreck on I-81 in Roanoke County

A driver was killed early Thursday when his moped crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, according to the Virginia State Police.

The wreck happened around 4:20 a.m. at mile marker 145.2, officials said. A 2021 Baod MC088 Moped was heading northbound when it veered off the right side of the road and collided with the guardrail.

The driver, Eric Deandre Norris, 38, of Roanoke, was thrown and killed by the impact, authorities said.

He was wearing a helmet at the time, officials said. The crash remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.

— Alicia Petska

