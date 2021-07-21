Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Pulaski County deputy

The driver in a fatal crash that killed a Pulaski County sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Michael Dominic Morris, 26, of Pulaski County entered his pleas in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, where Judge Robert Turk had been selected as a special judge to oversee the case.

The Jan. 14 crash on U.S. 11 killed Sgt. Perry Hodge, who was off-duty and on his way to an early morning workout.

Morris, who was brought into the court in a wheelchair as a result of injuries sustained in the January crash, made his pleas with no recommendation for sentencing. He faces a maximum punishment of 21 years behind bars.

Turk said that he was finding Morris guilty and scheduled a Nov. 10 hearing for sentencing.

Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith said Morris told officers that he had taken a bar of Xanax, which he thought might have also contained fentanyl, before the crash. Lab tests found chemical traces that indicated recent heroin use, Griffith said.