Driver pleads guilty in Giles County fatal hit and run

PEARISBURG — Brandon Scott Martin wept as he apologized Wednesday to the family of a Giles County woman who he ran into and killed last year.

Dressed in green-striped jail clothes and with ankles and wrists shackled, Martin, 36, of Narrows appeared in Giles County Circuit Court to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, hit and run, and eluding law enforcement officers. Judge Lee Harrell convicted him on the three charges and scheduled a sentencing hearing for Nov. 23.

Martin's arrest followed a midafternoon incident on Sept. 21, 2021, in the parking lot of the Dollar General store in Pearisburg. Martin was driving a 2000 Ford SUV when he hit Terry Kay Carroll Martin, 74, who shared his last name but was not related.

In court Wednesday, Commonwealth's Attorney Bobby Lilly said that if the case had gone to trial, witnesses would have testified that Brandon Martin was driving the SUV and seemed to be looking at either a dog in his passenger seat or at something going on along the sidewalk. After he struck Terry Martin, Brandon Martin stopped for a brief verbal exchange with a bystander, then sped away, Lilly said.

Police were soon in pursuit and Martin fled south on U.S. 100, going over Cloyds Mountain and into Pulaski County. There, officers set out spike strips that stopped the SUV, but Martin tried to escape on foot before being captured, Lilly said.

Martin wiped his eyes as Lilly spoke. He and his attorney, Naomi Huntington of Radford, agreed that Lilly had summarized the prosecution's evidence.

As he pleaded guilty, Lilly told the judge that he was doing so because he was in fact guilty of what he was accused of.

Terry Martin, who lived in Pearisburg and who had worked for years as the payroll clerk for the town of Narrows, died a week after being hit. Her husband and daughter were in the courtroom as Brandon Martin entered his pleas.

At the end of the hearing, Brandon Martin read a statement that he said he wanted to make to Terry Martin's family. He said that he accepted responsibility for her death and thought of her every day. He said that in October, he had lost his own daughter, who was born while he was in jail and died three days later. He said that he had reached a crossroads and was determined to change himself for the better.

"I'm so deeply sorry … I will never be able to apologize enough," Brandon Martin said.