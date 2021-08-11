Driver sentenced for leaving the scene of fatal collision on Hershberger Road

A driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on Hershberger Road last summer — then left the scene, and later denied his responsibility — has been jailed for the offense.

On Wednesday, Javion Lorenzo Sanders, 20, of Roanoke was sentenced to a three-year term, suspended after he serves a year. He has already served about three weeks.

Sanders pleaded guilty in May to hit-and-run with death and to driving on a suspended license. His punishment, decided by Roanoke Circuit Judge Onzlee Ware, was roughly double the maximum recommended by state sentencing guidelines, which called for incarceration ranging from one day to six months.

The Sept. 7 incident happened about 1:30 a.m., as Sanders drove a full-size pickup truck east along the 2000 block of Hershberger Road Northwest, between Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport and Valley View Mall.

Another vehicle was stopped in one lane of the road, and as Sanders went around it, he struck 38-year-old Andria Middaugh Brown, who died at the scene.

An earlier news report about the incident incorrectly said that Brown had been a passenger of the stopped vehicle and had gotten out of it. Prosecutors confirmed that she was not directly connected with it, but it remains unclear why Brown was in the road or why the vehicle had stopped.