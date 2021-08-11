Driver sentenced for leaving the scene of fatal collision on Hershberger Road

A driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on Hershberger Road last summer — then left the scene, and later denied his responsibility — has been jailed for the offense.
On Wednesday, Javion Lorenzo Sanders, 20, of Roanoke was sentenced to a three-year term, suspended after he serves a year. He has already served about three weeks.
Sanders pleaded guilty in May to hit-and-run with death and to driving on a suspended license. His punishment, decided by Roanoke Circuit Judge Onzlee Ware, was roughly double the maximum recommended by state sentencing guidelines, which called for incarceration ranging from one day to six months.
The Sept. 7 incident happened about 1:30 a.m., as Sanders drove a full-size pickup truck east along the 2000 block of Hershberger Road Northwest, between Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport and Valley View Mall.
Another vehicle was stopped in one lane of the road, and as Sanders went around it, he struck 38-year-old Andria Middaugh Brown, who died at the scene.
An earlier news report about the incident incorrectly said that Brown had been a passenger of the stopped vehicle and had gotten out of it. Prosecutors confirmed that she was not directly connected with it, but it remains unclear why Brown was in the road or why the vehicle had stopped.
Just before the collision, someone dialed 911 to report the vehicle as a potential hazard. After Brown was hit, the caller followed the truck as it continued on, but disengaged near Grandview Avenue.
Within an hour, prosecutors said, several witnesses told police they had been in the Ford F-150 that hit Brown and named Sanders as the driver.
That truck, owned by a relative of Sanders’, was found in Piedmont Park with front-end damage, prosecutors have said. Sanders was interviewed by police twice afterward but denied involvement before ultimately being arrested and charged in October.
"I was scared," Sanders testified Wednesday. "I didn't know what to do."
During sentencing, assistant prosecutor John Beamer pointed to other recent hit-and-run cases in the city and asked Ware to give Sanders two years, as a message to others: "At some point, we have to say enough is enough. Supervised probation or six months isn't going to deter anybody."
Defense attorney Rob Dean argued that given Sanders' youth, the impact of a felony conviction and the weight of what he had done was significant.
"He doesn't need jail to change his heart," Dean said. "His heart is changed."
Ware acknowledged that the accident itself was not Sanders' fault, but said he should have stopped and come clean.
Sanders also got a 12-month suspended sentence for driving on a revoked license. He must be on good behavior for a year after he gets out.
In February 2020, court records show Sanders was convicted of reckless driving in Roanoke General District Court for traveling 71 mph in a 35 mph zone in December 2019. He was ordered to pay $596 in fines and court costs.