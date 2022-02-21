Driver sentenced for Roanoke County neighborhood collision that injured pedestrian, killed dog

A man who was found to have gotten behind the wheel with marijuana and fentanyl in his system will serve 15 months in jail for a crash that wounded a pedestrian and killed her dog, according to court proceedings in Roanoke County.

Boris Kolenda, 33, previously pleaded guilty to DUI and DUI maiming for the wreck that unfolded near the intersection of Fleetwood Avenue and Brandywine Avenue on the afternoon of Jan. 29, 2020.

Another driver who witnessed the crash reported seeing a Nissan SUV come flying through the residential neighborhood and veer off the road, striking a utility pole, a parked car and a woman who had been walking her dog, said assistant prosecutor Molly Burke.

Kolenda, who had been driving, was described by another witness as getting out of the SUV and yelling 'hell yes' in what seemed like a state of excitement, Burke said in a recording of a 2021 plea hearing convened in the case.

Defense attorney Rob Dean, during that same hearing, said that any exclamations had come from a place of shock and upset over the collision.

“He was horrified that the accident took place. He immediately felt badly about it,” Dean said.

Kolenda told officers that his glasses had fallen, causing him to lose control of the SUV, but no glasses were found, Burke said. Kolenda showed signs of impairment in a field sobriety test, and a lab analysis of his blood found he had a high level of THC in his system. Fentanyl was also present in the blood sample.

Dean said Kolenda had smoked marijuana much earlier that day but never knowingly took fentanyl. “But, as happens sometimes when you’re getting a drug or a substance that is not from a pharmacist or a licensed medical provider, you don’t necessarily know what you’re putting into your body,” he said.

He added Kolenda’s account about his glasses had been genuine. They had slipped down his nose, causing him to swerve and overcorrect, Dean said.

If the case had gone to trial, Burke said authorities would have presented medical testimony about the impairment that a person’s ability to drive and focus suffers with the substance levels seen in Kolenda.

Dean said Kolenda was remorseful for the crash. He referenced in part his client’s guilty pleas and cooperation in settling a civil suit with the pedestrian.

The woman who was struck suffered a traumatic brain injury as well as wounds to her legs that can make walking painful to this day, Burke said. She had to relearn some cognitive skills as she healed. Her dog died at the scene of the crash.

In a hearing held Feb. 16, Kolenda was sentenced to four years, suspended after 1 year is served, for the charge of DUI maiming, according to online court records. He was sentenced to one year that will be suspended after three months are served on the DUI charge, which was a misdemeanor, as it was a first offense.

The sentences will run consecutively, online records show, and he’ll be on supervised probation after his release.