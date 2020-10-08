Driver who ran down Roanoke roadside worker pleads no contest

The driver who ran down a water authority employee at a work site in northwest Roanoke last spring was in court Thursday on two criminal charges in that case.
Wallace Arnold Scott Jr., 42, of Roanoke, pleaded no contest to felony DUI maiming and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence as a second offense, which carry a combined maximum punishment of 11 years behind bars.
The crash happened April 24, about 10:30 a.m., near the intersection of Westside Boulevard and Hershberger Road, between Westside Elementary School and Victory Independent Baptist Church.
Prosecutors said Scott was seen driving erratically near a flagged Western Virginia Water Authority repair site just before his Chevrolet hit an employee.
The vehicle had to be lifted off of the victim, who suffered two neck fractures plus leg injuries that required surgery, among other damage.
The neck fractures are inoperable, assistant prosecutor Joshua Dietz said: "He has what is described as floating vertebrae."
According to a forensic analysis report, a blood draw from Scott showed the methamphetamine in his system, but no alcohol.
He is due to find out how much time he'll have to serve at a hearing in late January, once a pre-sentence report has been conducted, but also after Scott's other hearings in separate courts are resolved.
A separate DUI charge, from December, is still pending in Roanoke General District Court, and Scott has upcoming hearings in Salem and Roanoke County on shoplifting and larceny charges, respectively.
He also carries three years in suspended time in Roanoke County for larceny and possession of meth. In those cases, he began a 2-year probation on February 25; the Hershberger road crash occurred one day shy of two months later.
A revocation hearing on that violation is already set for next month in Roanoke County.
On the day of the crash, police searching Scott's car found "one scale and multiple glassine baggies" inside, search warrants showed, and he was initially charged with possessing drug paraphernalia, but those counts were dropped at a preliminary hearing last month.
