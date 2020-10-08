Driver who ran down Roanoke roadside worker pleads no contest

The driver who ran down a water authority employee at a work site in northwest Roanoke last spring was in court Thursday on two criminal charges in that case.

Wallace Arnold Scott Jr., 42, of Roanoke, pleaded no contest to felony DUI maiming and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence as a second offense, which carry a combined maximum punishment of 11 years behind bars.

The crash happened April 24, about 10:30 a.m., near the intersection of Westside Boulevard and Hershberger Road, between Westside Elementary School and Victory Independent Baptist Church.

Prosecutors said Scott was seen driving erratically near a flagged Western Virginia Water Authority repair site just before his Chevrolet hit an employee.

The vehicle had to be lifted off of the victim, who suffered two neck fractures plus leg injuries that required surgery, among other damage.

The neck fractures are inoperable, assistant prosecutor Joshua Dietz said: "He has what is described as floating vertebrae."

According to a forensic analysis report, a blood draw from Scott showed the methamphetamine in his system, but no alcohol.