Drivers again reminded to lock vehicles after break-ins continue

Law enforcement is again urging people to remember to lock their cars after a series of break-ins including two cases in which guns were stolen.

The Roanoke County Police Department said it has seen several thefts from vehicles across the county.

The guns stolen were taken from unlocked vehicles, officials wrote in a post Tuesday. The timeline of the thefts wasn't immediately clear.

They advised the community to follow the mantra "Lock it, hide it, keep it."

That means locking cars and removing or hiding valuables to prevent theft. A gun should never be left in an unlocked car, officials said.

This is the second such advisory the county police have issued this month.

