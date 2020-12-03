 Skip to main content
Drivers urged to lock vehicles after string of break-ins in Roanoke County

Authorities are reminding drivers to lock their cars after seeing a string of break-ins occur.

Roanoke County has fielded reports of about 18 vehicle break-ins over the past two weeks, according to the police department.

The cars were all parked outside apartment complexes and were all unlocked, officials said.

Items stolen included wallets, cash, a firearm, keys and an iPod.

In an advisory Thursday, the county offered the following safety reminders:

• Remove all your valuables and lock your vehicle, even in your driveway.

• Firearms are a dangerous item to leave in vehicles. Secure them inside your home instead.

• If out shopping, be aware of your surroundings while walking to your car. Have your keys ready and keep purses and wallets close to you. Put all valuables in the trunk and lock it.

• Be alert and call 911 if you see suspicious activity.​

