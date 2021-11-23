Drug charge tied to 2-year-old's abduction goes to Alleghany County grand jury

COVINGTON — Nancy Renee Fridley waived her right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Alleghany County, meaning a grand jury will be the next stop for a drug possession charge linked to the May disappearance of a toddler from a Giles County church.

After Tuesday's hearing in General District Court, Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Gardner and defense attorney Charlie Moore of Warm Springs separately said that the most serious parts of Fridley's case seem likely to play out in Giles County.

Alleghany County's next grand jury is scheduled to meet in January and is likely to decide then if Fridley should be tried in the county's circuit court for possessing a Schedule I or II drug, the attorneys said.

Fridley, 45, was charged in both counties after the May 2 disappearance of 2-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout, who was taken from a nursery at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead during Sunday services.