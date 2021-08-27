Drug court program coming to Botetourt and Craig counties

State officials have approved a drug treatment program for felony-level offenders in Botetourt and Craig counties, Botetourt’s chief prosecutor told his county’s supervisors on Tuesday.
There was one hang-up: No state money existed to fund the circuit court-administered program, Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander told the board of supervisors during their monthly meeting in Daleville. But an employee at Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, who had helped the counties with their application, was able to secure a $200,000 supplemental block grant from the state Department of Behavioral Health Development Services. That grant will fund the program through March 2023, Alexander said.
It will be the 45th drug treatment court program for adults in Virginia, once it begins. Similar courts already serve other parts of the Roanoke and New River valleys. There are seven courts for juveniles, four for families and three DUI drug treatment court dockets statewide, according to the Virginia Drug Treatment Courts 2020 annual report.
The program, which will start with five carefully pre-screened, non-violent participants, will not require any county funding, Alexander said. Botetourt and Craig counties, which share a regional jail in Fincastle, will share the program, as well.
Drug treatment court is an intensive probation method that can keep felony-level offenders out of prison and, eventually, contributing to society. Alexander told the supervisors that Virginia’s drug court committee estimates that each successful participant saves the state $19,234 in taxpayer money.
“And, more importantly, it can save offender’s lives and it can save their families from having to continue to go through a horrible cycle that they find themselves in,” he said on Tuesday.
Alexander credited BRBH’s Letitia Hawkins-Beatty, director of adult and family services, for shepherding along the counties’ application and for securing the grant that will pay for two certified treatment professionals — a treatment coordinator and a peer support specialist. Those employees, when hired, will work in the state probation office at Fincastle, assuring local probationers’ access to services, the prosecutor said.
The grant that Hawkins-Beatty landed was for Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, and that organization chose to fund the drug court employees with it, Alexander said. They will meet with the judge on a regular docket day, so as to avoid additional court funding.
By the time the one-time grant ends, he said, “we’re very hopeful that … we will have been able to establish enough of a track record that we’ll have a better chance to get a drug court treatment-specific grant, either federal or state.”
The hiring process is underway, and Alexander told the supervisors that he hopes the program will begin this fall.
The 2020 report, prepared for the General Assembly, showed that in 2017, 475 people took part in the docket, with 176 graduating and 299 termed “unsuccessful.” Among the graduates, 17.6% were convicted again over the following three years. Of those who didn’t complete the program, 27.4% were re-convicted.
Where violations are concerned, a failed test typically means an immediate court hearing.
Answering questions from board members, Alexander said he didn’t want to give a specific number of drug offenders.
“We have drug offenders, then we have larcenies that are associated with drugs or drug-motivated, and we have of course other offenses that are motivated by the use of drugs or by intoxication,” he said. “Without putting a number on it, drugs are a significant issue.”
He added: “Really, the goal is to get folks who are at a stage where we can divert them from ending up in the penitentiary and being warehoused, effectively, at a huge cost to the system.
“In addition to that, the benefits of the program spread throughout the community. They reduce social services calls, they reduce EMS calls, and families stop having to deal with these crises.”
Alexander, elected in 2018, has said that establishing a drug court was one of his goals upon taking office. Botetourt County last year formed a committee to send an application to the Supreme Court’s state drug court committee. Alexander, Circuit Judge Joel Branscom, Circuit Court Clerk Tommy Moore and a number of defense attorneys and probation officers were part of it.