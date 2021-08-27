Drug court program coming to Botetourt and Craig counties

“And, more importantly, it can save offender’s lives and it can save their families from having to continue to go through a horrible cycle that they find themselves in,” he said on Tuesday.

Alexander credited BRBH’s Letitia Hawkins-Beatty, director of adult and family services, for shepherding along the counties’ application and for securing the grant that will pay for two certified treatment professionals — a treatment coordinator and a peer support specialist. Those employees, when hired, will work in the state probation office at Fincastle, assuring local probationers’ access to services, the prosecutor said.

The grant that Hawkins-Beatty landed was for Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, and that organization chose to fund the drug court employees with it, Alexander said. They will meet with the judge on a regular docket day, so as to avoid additional court funding.

By the time the one-time grant ends, he said, “we’re very hopeful that … we will have been able to establish enough of a track record that we’ll have a better chance to get a drug court treatment-specific grant, either federal or state.”

The hiring process is underway, and Alexander told the supervisors that he hopes the program will begin this fall.