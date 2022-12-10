Drug overdoses challenge Roanoke region's 'broken system'

Southwest Virginia is plagued by drug overdoses. The last two calendar years have exhibited dramatic increases in the number of fatal overdoses, many including misuse of the painkiller opioid fentanyl.

During the third quarter of this year, from July to September, the Virginia Department of Health reported the region experienced increases in all drug, opioid and heroin overdose rates. From Jan. 1 to June 30 this year, the city of Roanoke experienced 43 fatal drug overdoses, again according to VDH reports.

Thirty-five of those deaths were fentanyl-involved, the VDH said.

Drug overdoses began to rise after 2019. In Roanoke that year, there were 46 fatal drug overdoses. Twenty-five of those involved fentanyl.

In 2020, there were 96 fatal drug overdoses, 71 of which were fentanyl-involved. The trend continued in 2021, when there were 97 fatal drug overdoses, and again 71 of them involved fentanyl.

Andy Foley, battalion chief of EMS, health and safety for the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department, said the city is on track to record similar numbers for 2022.

“Ever since COVID, we’ve seen them almost double, and that trend is staying stagnant, but it’s still a high number,” Foley said.

One fentanyl-involved criminal case in Botetourt County began in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic-related stresses were intensified.

Caleb Wesley Burch, now 29, of Fincastle was arrested that August after robbing the CVS pharmacy in Daleville of 75 patches of prescription fentanyl.

Court records detail that Burch’s parents told law enforcement he came home sick on Aug. 21, exhibiting heroin withdrawal symptoms. The parents left the home without Burch on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Around 2 p.m. that day, Burch drove his parents’ truck to a parking lot adjacent to the CVS, walked into the store and approached the pharmacy counter.

There, Burch handed a note to a staff member, demanded opiates and lifted his shirt to show a black handgun stuck in his waistband.

Pharmacy staffers retrieved boxes of fentanyl patches from a safe and put them into a small basket, which they handed to Burch. He walked out of the store, returned to the truck and drove away.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office reviewed security footage at nearby businesses, and developing a description of the suspect vehicle, a burgundy Ram 1500 pickup.

On Sunday, Aug. 23, a sheriff’s deputy saw a pickup that matched the description at the Sheetz station on the intersection of Catawba and Roanoke roads in Daleville.

The deputy called for backup, and officers snared the truck as it emerged from the onsite car wash.

Officers found Burch inside along with a fentanyl patch in the pocket of his shorts. He was arrested and taken to the Botetourt-Craig Regional jail.

Investigators searched the truck and Burch’s home but could not locate the rest of the stolen fentanyl patches. Burch’s lawyer was asked to see what he could do about locating the missing drugs.

Botetourt County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Gillian Deegan said if Burch cooperated, prosecutors would not present the found fentanyl as evidence in court.

“We wanted it because it’s so deadly,” Deegan said. “And so, what I told his attorney was, ‘You get the fentanyl, we will never mention it in trial. It will not be used against him. It will just be as if we never found it.’ But I also said, ‘If we don’t get the fentanyl and somebody dies as a result of it, then all bets are off, and we’re going after him as hard as we can.’”

About a week later, Burch’s lawyer gave a sock full of fentanyl patches to the prosecutor’s office. Of the 75 patches that were stolen, the sheriff’s office recovered 70, including the patch that was in Burch’s pocket when he was arrested.

Last month, on Nov. 10, Burch pleaded guilty in Botetourt County Circuit Court to three charges: firearm use during a robbery, fentanyl possesion and using a firearm during a drug robbery.

In exchange for the plea, Deegan said the commonwealth agreed to cap its sentencing recommendation at five years. Judge Joel Branscom found Burch guilty and scheduled his sentencing hearing for March 2023.

Deegan said that had the stolen not been found and someone had died, she “would have probably charged [Burch] with a felony murder.”

“It seems like fentanyl is in everything,” Deegan said. “That’s the scary thing. And I think that’s why the overdoses have started increasing yet again, because people don’t know they’re getting it.”

The commonwealth’s attorney said that to save lives, Branscom has recently started incarcerating offenders who are on probation and test positive for fentanyl or heroin during a drug screen.

“It’s very much, especially with Judge Branscom, treatment based,” Deegan said. “It’s just saying, ‘We’re not going to allow you on the street with easy access to the drug while we’re getting everything lined up for you.’”

Changes to probation violation incarceration legislation in Virginia that occurred in 2021 have made it harder to lock up people who produce a ‘dirty’ urine test. Offenders who violate the terms of their probation essentially get three strikes.

On strike one, a probationer is not sentenced. On strike two, a sentence up to 14 days may be imposed, and on strike three, a previously suspended sentence can be imposed. But there does appear to be one exception to the rule.

“The limitations on sentencing in this section shall not apply to the extent that an additional term of incarceration is necessary to allow a defendant to be evaluated for or to participate in a court-ordered drug, alcohol, or mental health treatment program,” the state code section reads. “In such case, the court shall order the shortest term of incarceration possible to achieve the required evaluation or participation.”

That exception allows judges like Branscom to incarcerate offenders caught with fentanyl in their system in order to save their lives.

“There have been several cases where probationers have overdosed on fentanyl and died,” Deegan said. “People out on bond overdose on fentanyl and die.”

While in jail, offenders can be evaluated for state rehabilitation programs like the Community Corrections Alternative Program, or CCAP.

CCAP “is an alternative program to incarceration, giving probationers and parolees the opportunity to engage in treatment, education, vocational training, and employment in a structured setting in order to promote long lasting public safety,” the Virginia Department of Corrections website explains.

“I think it can take up to 18 months to complete,” Deegan said. “It’s intensive counseling, job training, educational behavior modification. As you progress through the program, you can go on the outside and get a job and work.”

But Deegan said the program, which Branscom often presents as an option to drug offenders in court, is difficult for people who aren’t committed to changing their behavior.

“If you are getting sentenced to it, because you have the choice of going to CCAP or going to the penitentiary for seven years, and you decide, ‘CCAP, to get me out quicker,’ you’re going to have a hard time, because you have to be dedicated to change, open to the counseling, versus, ‘I just want to get out as quick as possible.’”

Capt. David Dillow, a law enforcement division commander in the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, said every drug offender is different, even demographically.

“It’s across the board on age, especially from the patrol side,” Dillow said. “When they’re making an arrest, it can be an 18-year-old, and the other day, I think they arrested a 62-year-old. She had methamphetamine.”

Jeff Powell, a deputy fire chief in the Botetourt County Fire and EMS Department, said his crews are running overdose calls throughout the community.

“If you adjust due to population density, because Botetourt has a lot more population density in the southern part of the county, it is pretty widespread,” Powell said.

As of Nov. 10, Powell’s department had responded to 33 drug overdose calls since Jan. 1. According to VDH reports, at least two of those drug overdoses have been fatal. One of those fatalities involved fentanyl.

“We’ve seen overdoses in vehicles. We responded to a recent traffic crash that was the result of an overdose,” Powell said, adding that calls also take ambulances to “people in parked cars, occasionally folks in commercial businesses. We had an overdose at a gas station. And then a lot of it, unfortunately, in homes and in motels.”

Foley said his Roanoke crews are also running overdose calls all over the city, making trips to every quadrant for victims between the ages of 18 and 80.

“It’s everywhere. Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, well, it’s over here. It’s over here.’ It’s not like it hits the homeless harder than anywhere else. It’s everywhere. That’s fundamentally the problem,” Foley said. “We’ve run overdoses in every part.”

As of Nov. 10, the Roanoke department had responded to 179 opioid-involved overdoses since Jan. 1. That number only reflects the number of times paramedics administer naloxone to a patient on scene.

Overdoses that are treated with Narcan (one brand name for naloxone, an emergency lifesaving drug) before paramedics arrive on scene or that are never called in to a 911 dispatch center aren’t counted or recorded by first responding agencies.

Lt. Dave Anderson, a Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office investigator currently assigned to the Botetourt-Rockbridge Regional Drug Task Force, said that where there are drug users, there is Narcan.

“Everybody we deal with, every house we go in, there’s Narcan everywhere, which is good,” Anderson said, adding that drug users often practice a buddy system. “One will use while one will watch and make sure, and if need be, they can administer Narcan.”

Anderson said law enforcement officers know who the offenders are in their localities. In Botetourt County, officers interact with the same drug users repeatedly.

“Once you’re an addict, you always are, so people reoffend,” Dillow said. Dillon has known Burch since Burch was in high school.

“You start to see the people you’re going to deal with in high school. Our school resource officers are very active in the schools. They’re a great source of information,” Dillow said. “The schools have their own unique problems. Drug use is one of them. It’s a small community. We’re not immune. Our schools are not immune to it, just like no school is.”

Lt. Eric Thiel of the Roanoke Police Department’s criminal investigations unit said drugs have infested city schools.

“I’m sure there are drugs in schools,” Thiel said. “I don’t think anybody’s naive enough to think that there’s absolutely no drugs whatsoever, especially once you get into the middle of high school ages of children. That’s just not realistic.”

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares recently launched a public awareness initiative, called “One Pill Can Kill,” to “help generate open, honest conversations amongst families about the extreme threat that counterfeit drugs and opioids pose,” a press release said.

“So many young people think they’re invulnerable. They think it can’t happen to them. It can happen to you,” Miyares said recently in Roanoke. “We had a 15-year-old that died in Warren County from a Xanax. They thought they were taking Xanax. It was fentanyl. We had a 15- and a 14-year-old die at a party. They thought they were taking a Percocet. That was fentanyl.”

Anderson said some drugs laced with fentanyl can be bought on the “dark web,” but neither Thiel nor Anderson believes any drugs are manufactured in the Roanoke region.

“We haven’t had any evidence or investigated any cases where they’re manufacturing the old school meth, or any type of labs that are producing the fentanyl. I’d say it’s coming in by pounds and pounds,” Anderson said. “Then, they’re cutting it up from there and pushing it out.”

Thiel said drugs that are mailed to distributors or buyers often come through Roanoke. “Because we have the shipping hubs here in our jurisdiction, it just happens to be that a lot of those search warrants for packages are filed within our jurisdiction,” Thiel said.

Anderson said Southwest Virginia is a hot spot for drug activity because primary highways thread through the region

“You’ve got Route 220 that runs into Roanoke from North Carolina. You’ve got 81 that runs south into southwest Virginia into 77, and 77 takes you all the way down to Florida,” Anderson said. “It’s a stopping point, or a hub, so to speak.”

But Foley said he thinks drug activity and drug overdoses are on the rise because people are desperate. The COVID-19 pandemic forced people into isolation. The battalion chief, who has been with the Roanoke department for nearly 20 years, witnessed the shift firsthand.

“An overdose, you’d run it and be like, ‘Oh, man, we ran an overdose.’ Now, it’s a shame, but it’s almost like a routine call that you just go on. It’s just muscle memory, because you do it so much. And that’s sad. But that’s what it is,” Foley said. “I’ve seen it, yes, drastically increase.”

Dillow and Thiel said law enforcement reforms that occurred in Virginia in 2020 may be contributing to the rise in overdoses. Police believe that tools have been pulled from their tool belts.

“We can’t stop a car with a bad tail light. We can’t stop a car unless registration is four months out,” Dillow said. “These people are out here. They’re traveling back and forth. We could catch them quicker in the act. If we can stop more cars, then we can make more arrests.”

“It definitely has made it harder in the drug interdiction realm to do our job,” Thiel agreed.

When deputies do make arrests, Dillow said the circulation of drugs doesn’t stop. Anderson said that “there’s always somebody who is going to step up and take charge and move product out on the streets.”

The continued calls for service from local fire and EMS departments puts a strain on those agencies, too. Foley said a typical overdose call in the city requires an 8-person response.

“An unresponsive patient, when you get on scene, you have to remember, somebody’s got to bag, somebody’s got to start an IV, somebody’s got to give meds, somebody’s got to get history, somebody’s got to move the patient,” Foley said, adding that the department sometimes runs more than one overdose call in one day.

“It’s a problem that hasn’t gone away, and it won’t go away without deliberate action, not only by the government and the instruments of the healthcare system and the criminal justice system and local public safety, but it’s a community problem that really requires everybody’s effort,” Powell said.

One nonprofit in Roanoke, the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition, provides resources to drug users in the city out of a large, black traveling van.

At noon, the van makes its first stop, and volunteers will set up a tent and tables, where they lay out donated clothes. Many volunteers are former drug users who are focused on building trust with the people who stop by for supplies, including Narcan, non-prescription medications and hygiene products.

The van also functions as a portable syringe service, allowing participants to turn in their used syringes and pick up sterile ones. A tub in the back is filled with receptacles holding used syringes.

“We’ve picked up about 67,000 used needles in the last year,” said Danny Clawson, the coalition’s director. “That makes a big difference as far as making sure people aren’t reusing needles.”

The goal is to keep people who use drugs alive, and to keep them as safe as possible. It’s an important first step toward battling addiction.

“At the coalition, we like to say , ‘Sobriety is not the opposite of addiction. Connection is,’” Clawson said. “We try to build trust, and help people feel a connection to their community, and to people around them.”

But Thiel said that as long as there’s money to be made, drug use will continue in the city.

“It’s Economics 101. It’s supply and demand,” he said. “There is a demand for illegal substances, and so somebody is going to pay to supply it.”

“People gnash their teeth and wring their hands and wail and moan about the 15 to 20 homicides that we had this year,” Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell said. “But the overdose deaths in the city are going to more than double that. In terms of people dying as a result of criminal activity, homicides take a distant second place to drug abuse. But there just seems to be no deterring so many people, so many members of our society, from using it. It is a problem without a solution, because if somebody had a solution, they would have already implemented it, and all of us would be copying it.”

“It’s a broken system,” Deegan said, “and until the powers that be decide to fund the resources that are needed, we’re always going to be in that battle between the criminal justice system having to deal with mental health issues that we’re really not equipped to deal with.”