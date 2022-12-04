Drug-soaked paper spurs changes for inmates' legal mail

Mail sent from attorneys to inmates at the New River Valley Regional Jail will no longer be delivered directly to them, jail officials announced.

Instead, the mail is copied in inmates’ presence, then the copies delivered and the originals shredded in a process meant to stem the flow of drug-soaked paper into the jail.

The change in procedure was driven by concerns about synthetic cannabinoids known as K2 or spice, said a letter sent to attorneys on Monday by the jail’s director of services, Maj. Daniel O’Dell. Sheets of paper saturated with liquid K2 can be purchased online, O’Dell’s letter said, and letters or other correspondence printed on the paper and then mailed to inmates.

Superintendent Kim Haug said Tuesday that the jail is not accusing attorneys of sending drugs to their clients through so-called “legal mail.” But officials at the facility discovered that someone had sent prisoners drug-soaked paperwork that had been made to look like correspondence from lawyers.

In another instance, O’Dell’s letter said, relatives of inmates used the drugged paper to prepare documents that looked like applications for drug treatment programs. The relatives gave the false applications to attorneys to pass to inmates at court hearings so the inmates could carry them back to the jail, the letter said.

Lt. Col. James Loan of the jail said that inmates smoke the K2-soaked paper or possibly ingest it in other ways.

Drug delivery has long been an issue for corrections facilities across Virginia and throughout the country. In the past decade, Virginia’s state prison system adopted an array of new practices meant to cut down on transfer of drugs or other contraband, including photocopied mail and strip searches and changes of clothes before and after personal visits.

Haug, who supervised the Montgomery County Jail before becoming the New River Valley Regional Jail’s superintendent last summer, said the K2 paper was a fairly new issue for the facility but “definitely a big problem.” She said that the jail reached out to lawyers before implementing the new procedure and did not hear objections.

Attorney Courtney Roberts of Blacksburg wrote in an email Tuesday that she recognized the need to close drug-delivery routes but thought there were ways to do it without opening legal mail.

For example, in West Virginia attorneys provide credentials to an official who sends out a daily email with a code to be written on legal mail, Roberts wrote.

“That would seem to ensure that the sender is who they claim to be without having to breach the sanctity of attorney-client privilege,” she wrote.

Brad McConnell, an attorney also based in Blacksburg, wrote in an email that he did not have a problem with the regional jail’s handling of legal mail. “I don’t really send anything sensitive to my criminal clients in writing,” McConnell added.

“They get scheduling notices and sometimes discovery material which is already in the hands of the state, so I don’t really worry about privacy. A lot of them don’t want that stuff to fall into the hands of other inmates and request that I don’t send it,” McConnell wrote. “I do not send case analysis or privileged material in writing to ensure that it doesn’t fall into the hands of the state or potential jailhouse snitches.”

In his letter to attorneys, O’Dell said that inmates who take K2 have experienced effects ranging from accelerated heart rates to hallucinations, and creates a risk that intoxicated inmates will harm themselves or assault corrections officers.

“We have even had some inmates attempt to jump from the mezzanine and not know what they are doing,” O’Dell wrote.

Haug noted that legal mail was the last to be restricted at the facility. Like other jails in the region, the New River Valley facility already barred direct delivery of regular correspondence, such as letters from families. These are sent to an off-site processor that opens the mail, scans it and forwards it to inmates as an email, Haug said.

The process of handling legal mail involves more effort and will basically be a full-time job for one jail staffer, Haug said.

David Cox, superintendent of the Western Virginia Regional Jail, wrote in an email that his facility launched a similar process about two years ago after “finding that illicit substances were making their way in via legal mail.”

Now, Cox wrote, “We open the legal mail in the inmates’ presence and shred the originals in their presence as well. It has been a very smooth process for us.”