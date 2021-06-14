Dual 2018 homicides, sparked by $500 debt, leave Roanoke man with 42 years to serve

Two women took the witness stand Monday in Roanoke Circuit Court, daughters who each lost a father in the Oct. 30, 2018, attack that claimed the lives of Travis Jerrod Turnage, 37, and Jacob Sallah, 42.

"They say time heals, but in my experience time stands still," Tyschana Turnage told the court, adding that she is just one of Travis Turnage's six children.

"A monster took him away from us," she said.

Sierra Sallah testified that she is the eldest of Jacob Sallah's five children, and that she was tending to her own daughter one morning, nearly three years ago, when a sibling phoned to tell her that their dad had been gunned down the night before.

"It was one of the worst sounds I have ever heard," she said through tears, and she asked the judge: "Keep in mind the family that he has left behind."

At the close of Monday's hearing, the man convicted of those slayings — Dominic Shantae Townes — was ordered to serve more than four decades in prison: twin 17-year terms for the second-degree murders of Sallah and Turnage, plus another eight for using a gun to commit those crimes.