Dublin man arrested after police pursuit that ended in Botetourt County

A Dublin man was arrested Friday after leading police on a chase in a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to the Virginia State Police.

The theft of a 2003 Saturn Vue was reported from a home in Bath County. The Saturn was found in Bedford around 12:45 p.m. Friday, but town officers said the driver drove off when they tried to approach.

The ensuing pursuit, which was handed off to state police as it continued, extended into Botetourt County where troopers used spike strips on U.S. 220 to disable the vehicle.

The Saturn pulled into a Sheetz near U.S. 220 and Virginia 779, according to a news release from the state police. The driver ran into the store and was found in the bathroom, authorities said.

James Michael Rakes, 50, was arrested without further incident and taken to the Botetourt County Jail.

He's facing charges in Bath County related to the vehicle theft.

No one was hurt in the pursuit.

