DUI driver who killed Pulaski County sheriff's deputy in collision sentenced to 14 years in prison

PULASKI — Michael Dominic Morris, who killed Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Perry Hodge in a January head-on collision, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 14 years behind bars.

At a hearing in Pulaski County Circuit Court, Judge Robert Turk imposed sentences of 20 years for Morris’ conviction for involuntary manslaughter and 12 months for his conviction for intoxicated driving. The judge said that after Morris has served 14 years, the remainder would be suspended.

Testimony on Wednesday revolved around the huge loss felt by the family and friends of Hodge, a school resource officer.

But Morris’s father also testified about his son’s inability to shake an opioid addiction.

Asked by Turk if he realized that his son, now 26, apparently had been using heroin for seven years, the father said that he had been unaware of the drug problem until after the wreck, and thought that Xanax was his son’s drug of choice.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith pointed to what he called Morris’ habitual disregard of the law as evidenced by more than 40 traffic infractions and said that he had collided with Hodge at 50 mph.

Griffith urged the judge to impose a long sentence, saying “hit him head-on with justice.”