Early morning chase ends in Salem man's arrest in Botetourt County

A Salem man faces multiple charges after an early morning Wednesday chase unfolded in Botetourt County, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched just before 5 a.m. by a report that someone had overdosed at a Troutville residence, had been given Narcan by someone present and then fled in a vehicle, officials said.

Deputies saw the vehicle driving erratically, according to a news release. The driver refused to pull over, and a pursuit began as the vehicle sped northbound along U.S. 11 onto Virginia 43 and into Bedford County.

The pursuit came back to U.S. 460 in Botetourt County where Stop Sticks, which are designed to deflate tires, were used to bring it to a halt.

Cody Joseph Brads, 23, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment and then booked into the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail, officials said. He was being held without bond on charges of eluding police, driving under the influence of drugs and obstruction of justice.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.