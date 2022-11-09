Early morning northwest Roanoke shooting hospitalizes man

Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in northwest Roanoke early Wednesday.

The city has reported three shootings in the last seven days. Wednesday morning's incident marks the 38th shooting since Jan. 1 to injure but not kill at least one victim.

At 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the city's 911 call center told police that there was a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot Street Northwest.

Officers drove to the scene and found an adult man outside a residence in the with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel took the man to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment.

Police said details about the shooting are limited. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made.

"This is an ongoing investigation," police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 540-344-8500 or send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.