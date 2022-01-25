Early morning shooting wounds 1 in Roanoke

A man was seriously wounded Tuesday in an early morning shooting in Roanoke.

The gunfire was reported about 6 a.m. in the 2300 block of Highland Farm Road Northwest. First responders found the victim outside a residence, police said. The block listed has a large apartment complex.

The victim was rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what was described as a serious gunshot wound.

No suspects were found on scene, and no immediate arrests made. The police said details remained limited Tuesday morning.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated altercation but the investigation is ongoing, said a police spokeswoman.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact investigators by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

