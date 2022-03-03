 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early morning Thursday shooting in Roanoke wounds man

Roanoke police reported an early morning Thursday shooting in the city's northwest quadrant that left an adult man with a gunshot wound.

At 1:15 a.m., police were notified of shots fired in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue. While officers were en route, the city E-911 center reported a person with a gunshot wound at the scene.

"Responding officers located an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound in a nearby residence," a police news release said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made as the investigation continues, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500. Informants may also test 274637; to "RoanokePD." Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

