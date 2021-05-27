 Skip to main content
Early Thursday shooting sends boy to hospital, Roanoke police say

A boy has been taken to a Roanoke hospital with a gunshot wound, police said Thursday morning.

Officers were notified about 12:40 a.m. of a shooting in the 4800 block of Rutgers Street Northwest. Responders found the boy with "what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound," according to a news release. Roanoke Fire-EMS took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police did not release any additional information about his age.

Police found no suspects at the scene and had made no arrests by 11 a.m. Anyone with information can contact police at 344-8500 or text RoanokePD to 274637. Tips can be made anonymously.

