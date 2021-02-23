Early Tuesday shooting wounds woman in Roanoke

A woman was wounded early Tuesday when a shooting broke out outside a home in northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The woman, who was taken to the hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening, appeared to have been inside the home in the 3000 block of Oakland Boulevard when the shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m., officials said.

The initial evidence gathered suggests a gun was fired outside the building, striking both the exterior of the home and the woman inside, investigators said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if either the building or the victim was an intend target of the shooting. A police spokeswoman said those were among the questions that detectives were still working to answer.

No suspects were found on site, and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting remains under active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police by calling 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.

