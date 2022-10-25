Eighth gun confiscated from carry-on at Roanoke airport during already record-setting year

Transportation Security Administration officers prevented a Georgia man from boarding a flight at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Monday after they detected a gun in his carry-on items.

The firearm — a .22 caliber handgun loaded with eight bullets — was the eighth detected at the airport this calendar year, according to a TSA press release.

This latest catch extends an annual record for caught airport guns when the seventh handgun of 2022 was seized last month.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 5,972 guns at security checkpoints in 2021. Eighty-six percent of those guns were loaded, the press release continued. So far this year, TSA officers have detected more than 5,200 firearms at checkpoints across the country.

On Monday at the Roanoke airport, a TSA officer staffing a checkpoint x-ray monitor saw a gun among the Georgia man’s carry-on items as they entered the machine. The officer alerted police, who confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge.

“He also now faces a stiff federal financial civil citation for bringing a loaded gun to a security checkpoint,” the TSA press release said.

The TSA does not publicly identify persons who are charged after their guns are confiscated at airports. So the penatlies imposed on them are difficult to track.

Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s federal security director for the airport, said firearms aren’t allowed at security checkpoints at any airport.

“Our officers are skilled at ensuring prohibited items are not making it through our security checkpoints,” he said. “Travelers need to pack their firearms properly in checked baggage to declare them or leave them at home. Now this individual faces a stiff financial federal civil penalty, which is an expensive mistake to make.”

“Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars,” the press release continued. “This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits. Possession of a concealed carry permit isn’t permission to carry a firearm onto an airplane.”

For details on how to properly travel with a firearm, visit the TSA’s website.