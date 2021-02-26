Elliston man charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot, court records say

Authorities have charged an Elliston-area man with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, court papers said.

A Roanoke federal judge arraigned Jeremy Daniel Groseclose and released him on a $20,000 unsecured bond Thursday. The charges include entering a restricted building, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct, court papers said.

Two individuals identified as tipsters brought Groseclose to the attention of the government, according to an affidavit filed in support of the charges. A law enforcement officer then tied Groseclose to the riot, saying he was a person the government already knew about but had not identified, the document said.

Groseclose is visible in 18 video clips, sometimes wearing a gas mask, that the government reviewed, and he was inside the building for at least two hours, court papers said. His activities included attempting to interfere with U.S. Capitol police officers as they tried to close an interior door to secure the building, court papers said.