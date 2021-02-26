Elliston man charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot, court records say

Authorities have charged an Elliston-area man with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, court papers said.
A Roanoke federal judge arraigned Jeremy Daniel Groseclose and released him on a $20,000 unsecured bond Thursday. The charges include entering a restricted building, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct, court papers said.
Two individuals identified as tipsters brought Groseclose to the attention of the government, according to an affidavit filed in support of the charges. A law enforcement officer then tied Groseclose to the riot, saying he was a person the government already knew about but had not identified, the document said.
Groseclose is visible in 18 video clips, sometimes wearing a gas mask, that the government reviewed, and he was inside the building for at least two hours, court papers said. His activities included attempting to interfere with U.S. Capitol police officers as they tried to close an interior door to secure the building, court papers said.
“GROSECLOSE and other subjects approached the door as it was closing and tried to prevent the door from closing by placing chairs, trash cans, and other objects under the door, “ FBI agent Matthew Lee wrote. “Ultimately, GROSECLOSE and the other subjects successfully prevented the door from closing and moved forward toward the retreating U.S. Capitol Police officers. Some of the subjects whom GROSECLOSE had joined threw trash cans, water bottles, and other objects at the U.S. Capitol Police officers.”
Groseclose asked to be prosecuted in the federal court in Washington, which is handling the cases of other accused rioters including two former Rocky Mount police officers. No date has been set for his next hearing.