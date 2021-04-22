Elliston man faces new charges in connection with Capitol riot

Groseclose remained free on bond Thursday. Reached by telephone, he declined to comment except to say that he looks forward to telling his side of what happened.

“There are two sides to every story,” he said.

An investigation, which was aided by two tipsters who contacted authorities after seeing Groseclose’s Facebook posts, continues into the actions of people from across the United States who joined the insurrection.

The probe “will likely be one of the largest in American history, both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and volume of evidence,” according to papers filed by prosecutors this week in the District of Columbia’s federal court.

At least 100 more people are expected to be charged, the document stated.

To date, more than 15,000 hours of video surveillance and footage from body cameras worn by police has been collected, and more than 200,000 tips have come in and are still being tracked down.

A summary of the case was included in a motion to delay the prosecution of Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker, who were members of the Rocky Mount Police Department at the time they are alleged to have participated in the riot. They have since been fired.

Robertson and Fracker were due to appear at a status conference Tuesday; that hearing is now scheduled for July 1.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.