Elliston man pleads not guilty to charges related to Capitol riot

Surveillance videos and photographs showed that Groseclose spent about two hours inside the building, according to a criminal complaint filed in February.

At one point, authorities say he joined a group of protesters as they prevented Capitol police officers from closing a roll-up door in the Crypt, a circular room located directly below the Rotunda, as the mob advanced.

“I saw GROSECLOSE help another subject place a trash can under the closing door,” FBI special agent Matthew Lee wrote in the complaint. Other video footage showed Groseclose using his cellphone to take a photograph of what is believed to be blood on the floor, he wrote.

An investigation of the riot — often aided by tipsters who contacted police after seeing people they knew in social media posts — “will likely be one of the largest in American history, both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and volume of evidence,” according to papers filed by prosecutors last month.

A summary of the case was included in a motion to delay the prosecution of Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker, who were members of the Rocky Mount Police Department at the time they are alleged to have participated in the riot. They have since been fired.