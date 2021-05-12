Elliston man pleads not guilty to charges related to Capitol riot

An Elliston man entered pleas of not guilty Wednesday to a six-count indictment charging him with being part of a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in the waning days of former President Donald Trump’s tenure.
Jeremy Daniel Groseclose appeared by video connection for a brief hearing in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
He waived a reading of the indictment and let his attorney, Mark Carroll, make pleas of not guilty on his behalf to charges of obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, picketing in the Capitol and two counts of disorderly conduct.
A Sept. 9 hearing was set, and Groseclose was allowed to remain free on bond.
The 38-year-old spoke only briefly, at one point explaining that Elliston is close to Roanoke when asked by Judge Christopher Cooper.
More than 400 people from across the United States have been charged with participating in an insurrection on Jan. 6, following a speech in which Trump urged a crowd to “fight like hell” as Congress convened nearby to certify the results of an election won by Joe Biden.
Groseclose was seen in photographs wearing a gas mask as a horde of mostly white men, many of them wearing pro-Trump apparel or waving signs in support, forced their way into the Capitol as lawmakers were rushed to safety.
Surveillance videos and photographs showed that Groseclose spent about two hours inside the building, according to a criminal complaint filed in February.
At one point, authorities say he joined a group of protesters as they prevented Capitol police officers from closing a roll-up door in the Crypt, a circular room located directly below the Rotunda, as the mob advanced.
“I saw GROSECLOSE help another subject place a trash can under the closing door,” FBI special agent Matthew Lee wrote in the complaint. Other video footage showed Groseclose using his cellphone to take a photograph of what is believed to be blood on the floor, he wrote.
An investigation of the riot — often aided by tipsters who contacted police after seeing people they knew in social media posts — “will likely be one of the largest in American history, both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and volume of evidence,” according to papers filed by prosecutors last month.
A summary of the case was included in a motion to delay the prosecution of Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker, who were members of the Rocky Mount Police Department at the time they are alleged to have participated in the riot. They have since been fired.
Robertson and Fracker, who are also free on bond, are scheduled to appear for a status conference July 1. They previously pleaded not guilty to charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, remaining in a restricted building and two counts of disorderly conduct.
Although five people died and many more were injured during the insurrection, Groseclose, Robertson and Fracker have not been charged with any violent offenses.