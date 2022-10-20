Eluding charge goes to grand jury for Montgomery County portion of chase

CHRISTIANSBURG — Shawn Michael Tolbert's August flight from police departments and sheriff's offices in at least four counties included a moment in which an pursuer reached a speed of 122 mph, an officer testified Thursday in Montgomery County General District Court.

Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, faces charges in four counties after an Aug. 11 chase that ended in a crash in Craig County and Tolbert escaping on foot. He remained on the run until Aug. 31, with law enforcement agencies in Montgomery and Giles counties asking residents to lock doors and be cautious after possible sightings of the fugitive. Tolbert eventually was arrested in Pulaski County.

Thursday was the first preliminary hearing connected to the flight. Judge Gino Williams sent a charge of eluding on to a grand jury, which will decide if Tolbert should be tried in theMontgomery County Circuit Court.

Williams' decision came after Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Nic Lauer introduced testimony from Officer E.A. Harris of the Blacksburg Police Department. Harris described a vehicle chase that ran from Montgomery County into Giles County. At one point, Harris said, "my speedometer showed 122 mph."

The officer said Virginia State Police took over the chase as it crossed the county line, per the agencies' usual practice.

Defense attorney Matt Roberts of Blacksburg asked Harris if he had got a clear view of the driver of the vehicle that he was chasing and Harris said that he had not.

After the hearing, Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt said that Tolbert was driving a 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

State police have said that the hunt for Tolbert began after a reported lottery ticket theft at a gas station near Interstate 81’s Exit 162. A state trooper later attempted to stop a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle’s description, and when the vehicle did not stop, the pursuit began.

Pettitt, speaking after Thursday's hearing, said that according to the notes in her file, "We were advised that the subject was a bank robbery suspect out of Roanoke.

Tolbert has not been charged with stealing anything.

However, other charges he faces include two counts of assaulting an officer, obstruction of justice, falsely identifying himself to an officer and trespassing, all in Craig County; eluding and reckless driving in Roanoke County; and obstruction of justice in Pulaski County.

At a hearing earlier this month in Pulaski County General District Court, a judge ordered a mental competency evaluation and scheduled a Nov. 15 hearing to review the case.

Pettitt said that she had not been aware of the pending competency evaluation.​

Roberts, also speaking after the hearing, said that he thought competency questions already had been resolved.