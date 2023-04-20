A woman who witnessed a crime and eluded police for several months after repeatedly failing to appear in court finally testified before a Roanoke jury Tuesday.

The case involved an October 2021 shooting at a convenience store on Eighth Street Northwest which left Tevin Kentrell Kahan with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Nashawn Devion Smith was indicted on three charges related to the shooting: malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm underage at 18.

On Oct. 11, Smith was scheduled for a jury trial. But Kara Lee Wells, 41, of Roanoke, who was subpoenaed to testify, did not show up. A warrant for her arrest was issued on Oct. 20.

On Nov. 3, Wells appeared in court and agreed to return for Smith’s next trial date on Nov. 15. She was released from jail Nov. 3 on bond.

But Nov. 15 came, and Wells didn't show. Another capias for her arrest was issued on Nov. 17, when court documents indicate that her bond was revoked.

When Smith's case returned to court on Nov. 20, Circuit Court Judge Chris Clemens granted a motion by Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joshua Dietz to pause prosecution of the case while reserving the right to renew it.

On Dec. 5, Smith was indicted again for the October 2021 shooting, this time on just two charges: malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

A third trial date was set for Feb. 1. But that date came, and Wells was still nowhere to be found.

Dietz soon after made a new motion to pause the case. After reviewing motions from both Dietz and Smith's attorney, Patrick Kenney, Clemens denied the commonwealth's request.

"Mr. Smith has already prepared for trial four times in these matters with each continued to allow the commonwealth time to procure a material witness," Clemens wrote in a March 17 opinion.

"To argue granting the motion allows for future assertion of constitutional rights ignores the time Mr. Smith has already spent preparing for trial and had his liberties placed in jeopardy. Why should his ability to assert a right wait for the commonwealth's witness?"

"It should be noted that Ms. Wells has not yet been arrested on the outstanding capias and her charge of contempt is still on this court's docket," Clemens continued. "When she is found and the capias served, her actions will receive appropriate consequences."

On March 28, Wells was arrested and held at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center without bond. On April 5, Wells' attorney, Neil Horn, filed a motion that requested her release.

"Ms. Wells has an autistic son who was placed in the Roanoke Memorial Psychiatric Center as a result of her arrest last week," Horn wrote. "She needs to be at liberty to care for him. Ms. Wells promises to appear at the April 18 trial for which she is now subpoenaed."

But at Wells' bond hearing on April 11, the motion was denied, and she was returned to jail.

On Tuesday, Wells took the stand to testify about the October 2021 shooting, telling circuit court jurors that she went to the Eighth Street store to pick up a key from Kahan.

Wells said she was outside the convenience store speaking to a woman about trick-or-treating plans for their children when she heard gunshots.

"Everybody scattered," Wells testified. "I just ran for my life."

Wells maintained that she had "never seen" who fired the shots that night.

Dietz told jurors during his opening statement Tuesday that video surveillance evidence in the case would be a "silent witness."

"Everything occurred in front of a camera," the prosecutor said.

Wells was essential to the case, Dietz said. “Her testimony was required to help the jury identify people in the security video.”

Smith was convicted of both the malicious wounding charge and the firearm use charge. His sentencing was set for July.

"This case demonstrates that in order to hold criminals accountable for their crimes, members of the community who witness crimes have to be willing to come forward and testify about what they saw," Dietz said.

After she finished testifying Tuesday, Clemens said Wells would be released. The judge sentenced her to the time that she had served in jail for failing to appear in court and wished her and her son good luck.