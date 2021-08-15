Embezzlement charges not Roanoke politician Robert Jeffrey's first legal or financial matter

When the case went to court, but before a determination of guilt, a judge directed Jeffrey to attend a “victims panel,” according to a case docket maintained by the Des Moines Municipal Court, a copy of which was obtained by The Roanoke Times. A victims panel is two-hour class during which victims and perpetrators of crime tell their stories and lessons learned, said Melissa Patrick, a court clerk’s office staff member. Jeffrey was also directed to comply with all criminal laws and not possess a firearm for a year and pay a $100 monitoring fee.

About a year later, the judge found Jeffrey had complied with the court’s directives and dismissed a misdemeanor charge of assault in the fourth degree without a conviction, the docket said.

Jeffrey, in a brief recent interview, denied the allegation. “I never assaulted my ex-wife,” he said. “I never touched my ex-wife. I don’t do that to women. I don’t do that to people.”

The next year, the couple divorced, each of them filed for bankruptcy and the magazine ceased publication, court records show.

Jeffrey disclosed owning three homes, one each for he and his then-wife in the Washington area and one in Roanoke that belonged to his mother, with a total value of $800,000, his Chapter 7 filing said.