Empathy Project memorializes Roanoke gun violence victims

Families who have lost loved ones to gun violence in Roanoke hope that a new city art project will encourage potential shooters to think twice before pulling the trigger.

“We do not need sympathy. We have heard enough 'I'm sorry.' We do not need apathy. We have heard enough silence. We need empathy. We need change,” Brandy Campbell said Wednesday. Her youngest brother Nichalas Lee, 17, was killed in June 2017. “We need the gang violence to stop. We need our city back.”

Lee is one of three gun violence victims who have been memorialized through The Empathy Project, which made its public debut Wednesday during a ceremony in Roanoke's municipal building, and is led by Roanoke’s Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Team.

Chris Roberts, the team’s coordinator, had conversations with the families scarred by gun violence, and he wanted their voices to be heard.

“Nothing is more important than empathy for another human being suffering. Nothing. No career, no wealth, no intelligence, and certainly not status. We have to feel one another if we're going to survive with dignity,” Roberts said Wednesday. “I would like to thank the families who are vulnerable and courageous in sharing their stories. That is not an easy thing to do, especially to do it publicly.”

The Empathy Project features three doors painted by artist Jane Gabrielle that capture families’ memories about their lost loved ones. The people memorialized include Lee, Brooks Mullen, who was killed in January, and Markel Girty, who died in February 2018.

“This is the goal of The Empathy Project, to convey our neighbors' pain, to unite with them, to demonstrate that behind every gun violence statistic is a valued person with dreams, goals and families,” said Gabrielle, who serves as the resident artist for the city’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission. “This violence has ripped love from these people. This project is about rebuilding them with our empathy and love.”

“The original doors for this project will be displayed at the [Noel C. Taylor] Municipal Building and eventually gifted to the families,” a city press release said Tuesday. “A second set of vinyl-wrapped doors will travel on display throughout the city starting in 2023.”

Accompanying each painted door are spoken words from local poet Bryan Hancock in honor of the Lee, Mullen and Girty families.

“These past few months have been very humbling, to sit in solidarity with these resilient, beautiful families, to listen and learn from them. They opened up their homes to us, and one by one, they shared their stories of what their loved ones meant to them, having them taken away, and what it's been like to walk in their shoes in the aftermath of very tragic, violent situations. I am forever changed by them,” Hancock said. “We become a better community when we make genuine space for one another.”

“The Empathy Project is designed to give the deceased individual and their families a voice, a voice that will resonate in the minds of the community for longer than a nanosecond on the news or a paragraph in the newspaper,” Markel Girty’s mother Amy Girty said. “My prayer is that those individuals that make a split second decision to take another life will be privileged enough to see and hear how their decision has affected the lives of others and reflect on the pain that their actions have caused.”

Heather Mullen-Hutton, Brooks Mullen’s mother, said she was grateful to Roberts and his team for giving her daughter “her voice back, as she so rightfully deserves.”

“She was a beautiful, beautiful soul. She was an old soul from the get-go. She always took the time to go out of her way to stand up for the underdog,” Mullen-Hutton said. “I want my daughter to not be remembered as the girl who was murdered. I want her to be remembered for the life that she led when she was here.”

The Berglund Center also contributed to and supported the Empathy Project. Jennifer Hayward, the center’s marketing coordinator, took portraits of victims’ family members that will be “displayed on two billboards throughout the city and will direct the viewer to The Empathy Project on social media,” the city press release said.

Hayward said she captured one photograph that features various members of impacted families conversing with one another on a sidewalk in downtown Roanoke one evening. The image gives her hope.

“They listened intently, without judgment and in the spirit of support. I realized that my job in that moment was not to photograph just them individually, but to memorialize this moment as a group. It was empathy in action,” Hayward said. “That evening, the group held space for each other, because truly, just like all of us here today, we belong to each other.”

Tracy Penn, co-founder of a grief support nonprofit called Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer, or FEDUP, has lost both her father and a brother to gun violence.

“It is my hope that the Empathy Project will allow someone who is contemplating taking someone's life to be able to empathize with families who are left behind and change their minds before pulling the trigger,” Penn said. “It is my prayer that the Empathy Process will be the springboard to help catapult our city into a city of love, kindness, a city that celebrates our differences and utilizes conversations instead of gun violence.”

Renea Taylor, another FEDUP co-founder, said empathy requires action.

“These are real, every day, all-American families. This can happen to anybody,” Taylor said, adding she hopes the project “can create enough empathy that people can put themselves in other people's shoes to realize the devastation, the loss and destruction to stop this violence.”

“If this can help deter just one person from killing another person, then their jobs haven't been done in vain,” Mullen-Hutton said. “I hope that it curbs [gun violence]. It's not realistic to stand here and say that it will do away with it, because I don't think that that will ever happen completely. Guns don't kill people. People kill people. It takes a finger to pull that trigger. But I believe it will be a great deterrence for perhaps future perpetrators.”

“You never have been, and you are not alone,” Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell told the families attending the project’s launch. “Those gathered here today grieve with you for your loss, as does the entire city. Together through efforts such as this, we hope to offer our support as you and your family mourn the loss of your loved ones, and as we all work to prevent such violent acts and build hope for the future.”

To follow along with the project on social media, visit its handle – empathy.whatlovelookslike – on Facebook and Instagram.