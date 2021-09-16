Etute hearing in Radford is delayed

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Court records said Etute was pulled over at 4 p.m. on Memorial Day, when he was driving a 2019 BMW SUV. Security footage at Smith's apartment building showed Etute and two other men in the hallway outside the apartment at about 9 p.m., and Etute going into the apartment.

Etute's murder case has drawn wide attention because of the still-emerging nature of his relationship with Smith, as well as Etute's potential as an up and coming Hokie player. According to Turk and a Montgomery County prosecutor who spoke at Etute's bond hearing in June, Etute had arranged online to meet someone who he thought was a woman named Angie and in April had an encounter with the person that involved oral sex.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jason Morgan said at the bond hearing that Etute told police he went to Smith’s apartment for sexual activity. But when he discovered Angie was a man, Etute began punching, then “stomping” Smith, Morgan said. Smith's teeth were knocked out, all of the bones in his face were broken, and he had cranial fractures, Morgan said.

In June, a spokesperson for Smith’s family described him as a proud, openly gay man.

At the bond hearing, Turk said that Smith solicited Etute for sex.