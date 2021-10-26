Etute indicted on charge of murder in Blacksburg mistaken gender identity case

CHRISTIANSBURG — Isimemen David Etute, the suspended Virginia Tech linebacker accused of killing a man who he mistook for a woman when he met him for sex, was indicted Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder.

A Montgomery County grand jury returned a true bill in considering the case, meaning that Etute, 18, will now be tried in the county's Circuit Court. He has a hearing scheduled for Nov. 18 for attorneys to work out a timeline for the remainder of the case.

Etute, a Tech freshman, landed in the courts on June 2, when he was arrested for the May 31 killing of Jerry Paul Smith, a 40-year-old restaurant project manager. Attorneys have said Etute and Smith connected through the Tinder app, got together on April 10, and had oral sex. But Etute thought that he had met with a woman, not a man, according to statements at earlier hearings.

In May, Etute again went to Smith's downtown Blacksburg apartment, this time intending to find out if Smith was male or female, attorneys and witnesses at earlier hearings said. A detective testified at Etute's preliminary hearing that the football player told investigators that on May 31, he groped Smith to try to determine his gender, used his phone's flashlight to get a better look at Smith in the dark apartment, then began punching him.

Etute has been allowed to remain free on a $75,000 secured bond, with requirements that he live with his family in Virginia Beach and be monitored electronically.

