Etute scheduled for jury trial in Blacksburg murder case

CHRISTIANSBURG — A two-day jury trial has been scheduled to start May 25, 2022 for Isimemen David Etute, a suspended Virginia Tech football player accused of beating his Tinder date to death.

Etute, 18, who has been free on bond and staying with his parents in Virginia Beach, is charged with second-degree murder. He was arrested after the May 31 death of Jerry Paul Smith, 40, a restaurant project manager who is said to have presented himself online as a woman.

Etute's trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court is set to begin almost a year after he told police that he went to Smith's apartment in downtown Blacksburg to determine the gender of the person with whom he'd already had one sexual encounter .

After discovering Smith was a man, Etute, a much larger person than Smith, punched him repeatedly and left him on the floor, according to a detective who testified at an earlier court hearing about what Etute told police.

Security video footage showed that two men accompanied Etute to Smith's apartment but waited in the hallway when he went inside. They have not been charged in the case.

