Ex-bouncer gets time served in shooting outside now-closed Roanoke sports bar

The victim, vision blurred, went outside, followed by other customers in the busy bar who exited to escape the vapor of the spray.

St. Clair followed afterward, told the victim again to leave, shoved him by the throat and sprayed him a second time, Preston said.

The crowd of customers was yelling at this point, she said, and people heard someone shout: gun. The victim, still affected by the spray, knew St. Clair was carrying a pistol in a holster and so pulled out his own handgun that he had under his shirt tucked into his waistband, she said.

Anderson — who in an earlier hearing had signaled that self-defense would be raised if the shooting charge went to trial — said security video showed that the man pointed his gun at the bouncer.

St. Clair fired his weapon. The other man returned fire only after being struck, Preston said. Investigators would find 10 bullet casings from the .40-caliber handgun that St. Clair was carrying, and six casings from the .45 caliber of the victim.

The customer, a Roanoke man who was 29 at the time, was the only person hit. He also initially faced charges over the June 2020 fracas but that was later dropped.