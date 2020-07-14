Ex-Christiansburg police officer subject of child pornography investigation

Havens was suspended without pay and the next day, the town police department gave him a notice of intent to terminate, a legally required step that gave him five days to respond, the town said. The officer, who had joined the force in December 2017, was fired on July 7, the town said.

Havens had no prior disciplinary record, the town said.

The state police investigation continues and charges are pending against Havens, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller wrote in an email Tuesday.

Search warrants recounted the Twitter exchange that led to the investigation, saying that a “Subject A” who described himself as a police officer offered to send nude pictures of minors to another Twitter user.

“I’ll send a pic of a nude 15 year old first ok,” Subject A wrote on May 20, according to search warrants.

The other Twitter user, labeled in the warrant as Subject B, replied “You said you would send everything you got lol.”