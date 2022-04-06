Ex-Del. Yost pleads guilty to embezzlement, gets community service, suspended jail sentence

PEARISBURG — Former Virginia Del. Joseph Ryan Yost pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzlement in a plea agreement that reduced his felony charges to misdemeanors and brought him a suspended jail term and community service.

Yost, 35, of Pearisburg, entered his pleas in Giles County Circuit Court under the same plea agreement that was rejected in February by the judge named to his case. That rejection triggered the appointment of a new judge, William Alexander of Franklin County, who had a friendlier outlook toward the proposed agreement.

Wednesday was Alexander's first hearing in the case. Attorneys told him that Yost already had repaid $36,084.49 to his former employer, the Giles County Historical Society.

The judge then asked several times if the former legislator had a drug problem or any prior criminal charges. Told that the answer was no to both questions, Alexander said that he was accepting the plea agreement.

"You shouldn't have done it, obviously. … But you've done all you could do" to make amends," Alexander said.

"I see no reason for further punishment," the judge added.

Speaking before he was sentenced, Yost said, "No one knows better … my faults and foibles over the last couple of years. … It is not a reflection of me, I hope, for the rest of my life."

Yost, a Republican, held the 12th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates for three terms that began in 2012. He represented Giles County, parts of Pulaski and Montgomery counties, and Radford. In 2014, he also became the historical society’s executive director, a part-time position.

But during 2019 and 2020, according to indictments issued in January, Yost used the historical society’s money for personal expenses. At the February hearing where Yost's plea agreement was rejected, defense attorney Chris Tuck of Blacksburg said that the misspent money went toward meals, travel and retail purchases.

On Wednesday, both Tuck and special prosecutor Josh Elrod, the commonwealth's attorney from Buena Vista, worked to explain some of their thinking around the proposal to reduce the charges. They said that when Judge H. Thomas Padrick turned down the plea agreement in February, he had not had all the context they hoped to add to the discussion.

Elrod said that while he thought the felony charges against Yost had been appropriate, some of the accusations against Yost might not have stood up to scrutiny. He explained that the historical society did not have rigorous financial controls and that the defense might have been able to successfully argue that among the hundreds of charges that Yost repaid were some that were actually authorized expenses.

Elrod said that had the case gone to trial, the total that Yost would have been accused of embezzling would have been less than $36,000.

Tuck said that there were "tens of thousands of dollars" of expenses that could have been challenged, including books and other items that Yost bought on Amazon for sale at the historical society's gift shop, water and supplies purchased at Walmart for historical society events, and landscaping around the historical society's buildings.

Historical society board members told investigators that they didn't know about the debit card that Yost used. But Tuck said the card's existence had just been forgotten during a turnover in board membership.

Tuck and Elrod said that when Yost was confronted with the accusations, his response was to say that he made a mistake.

"He basically said, 'Tell me what you think I owe and I'll pay it,'" Tuck said.

The historical society filed a civil lawsuit against Yost that was dismissed in January, with a judge's order noting that the society and its former executive director had reached an agreement.

But Tuck said Yost knew that some of the purchases he made were improper.

Alexander asked Yost if he was pleading guilty because he believed he was in fact guilty. "Yes, sir," Yost replied.

Yost ended up with four misdemeanor convictions for embezzlement. Alexander imposed a 12-month jail sentence on each charge, said they would run consecutively for a total of 48 months, then said the entire term would be suspended if Yost avoided further legal problems.

Additionally, Yost is to perform 200 hours of community service, the judge said. And he is to be supervised by the probation office for a year, although the courtroom discussion between Alexander and attorneys indicated Yost might be released from supervision early if he completed his service.

Elrod told the judge that one factor prompting his request to switch the charges from felonies to misdemeanors – a change that reduced the maximum punishment from 80 years to four – was Yost's lack of a prior court record.

"I look at someone who has no criminal past differently," Elrod said.

