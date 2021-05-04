Ex-employee admits to bilking AEP; prosecutors say up to $1.6 million taken

A former employee in the credit department of American Electric Power has admitted to a scheme that federal prosecutors say defrauded the company of up to $1.6 million over more than a dozen years.

Gregory Thomas Holland, 63, of Moneta, pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

He will be sentenced later in what could potentially be the largest such case in recent years for Roanoke’s federal court.

As a collections support coordinator in Appalachian Power Co.’s downtown Roanoke office, Holland was responsible for managing the company’s interests when a customer filed for bankruptcy.

In 2001, he opened a personal checking account using the utility’s name and address without the knowledge of anyone else in the company, according to a news release Tuesday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

As part of bankruptcy proceedings, checks were written on the behalf of utility customers to settle their delinquent bills and sent to the Appalachian office. There, authorities say, Holland placed them in the checking account, which he used to purchase cars and clothing and pay country club dues, among other things.

Holland admitted to depositing more than 300 checks in the account between 2002 and 2018.