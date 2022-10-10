Ex-employee at Roanoke mail processing center admits to stealing packages

A former employee of the U.S. Postal Service’s distribution center in Roanoke has pleaded guilty to stealing packages that contained prescription medication.

Kevin Ayers admitted Friday that he stole three packages containing hydrocodone that had been mailed from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salem in January 2021, according to evidence presented in Roanoke’s federal court.

As parcels came through the post office’s processing and distribution center, Ayers “specifically stole these packages after feeling and examining them because he believed they contained hydrocodone pills,” a summary of evidence stated.

Under a plea agreement, Ayers will be screened for admission into the Veteran’s Treatment Court, a program that provides an array of services to veterans charged with certain criminal offenses.

If he successfully completes the program, prosecutors have agreed to dismiss the charge, which carries a maximum sentence of five years.