RADFORD — A former funeral director used a child's funeral to begin grooming the deceased child's sister for sexual abuse, a prosecutor said Tuesday in Radford Circuit Court.

Ralph Levi Brewer, 34, worked at a funeral home in Wythe County when he organized the services for a child, then befriended the child's family, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak.

"He was very compassionate … This was the beginning of the grooming process," Rehak said.

At Tuesday's hearing, Brewer entered no contest pleas to two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two of sexual solicitation of a minor. Two other solicitation charges were dropped in a plea agreement, and Judge Joey Showalter imposed the agreement's recommendation that Brewer serve 10 years in prison, with another 50 years to be suspended.

Defense attorney Rob Dean of Roanoke said that Brewer maintained his innocence but agreed that the prosecution's evidence was sufficient for conviction. He said that Brewer, who had a jury trial scheduled to begin Thursday, was entering pleas to avoid the threat of a longer sentence.

Rehak, summarizing the prosecution's case during the hearing, said that Brewer initially seemed kind and helpful as he worked with a family still processing the death of a child. After the funeral services, Brewer stayed in communication, eventually loaning the family money and having dinners with them, Rehak said.

Brewer moved to Radford, and invited the family's children to come to his house to play with his own children, swim in his pool, and soon, to sleep over.

There were hugs, kisses at first, then sexual abuse, Rehak said. At sleepovers in 2021, Brewer twice reached into the pants of a 12-year-old girl, Rehak said.

Brewer claimed that he had been sleepwalking when he did this, the prosecutor said.

Rehak said that besides the groping, Brewer sent phone messages to the 12-year-old and to one of her friends, also a minor, asking for nude pictures. He sent the 12-year-old a picture of his genitals and received in exchange a picture of her chest, Rehak said.

By the time police were involved, Brewer had moved to Florida. U.S. Marshals located Brewer there as he packed a U-Haul, apparently preparing to move again, Rehak said.

Court records showed an Ormond Beach, Florida, address for Brewer.

Dean said that with the time served since Brewer's arrest and with good behavior, Brewer probably can leave prison in about seven years. Showalter said that for 30 years after Brewer's release, the suspended sentence can be re-imposed if Brewer gets into trouble.

Brewer will be supervised by the probation office for five years after his release, the judge said.

Also, Brewer must register with the Virginia Sex Offenders Registry if he remains in the commonwealth, can have no contact with the victims or their families, and must pay $1,000 in fines, Showalter said.