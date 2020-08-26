 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Giles County doctor headed to prison for drug crimes

Ex-Giles County doctor headed to prison for drug crimes

Only $5 for 5 months

A former Giles County physician who illegally prescribed opioid painkillers faces five to 10 years in prison.

David Lee Morgan, who once ran Ace Medical in Pembroke, stopped practicing medicine slightly more than three and a half years ago, but has stayed in the sights of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and federal prosecutors. Appearing before a federal judge Tuesday in Roanoke, he admitted prescribing outside the bounds of good medical practice and accepted that his fate will be prison.

At least eight of Morgan’s patients died of prescription overdoses between 2013 and 2016, according to court filings. He was charged only with unlawful drug distribution, because there were factual questions around whether all of the deaths resulted from his crimes, prosecutors said.

Among the violations, Morgan provided his office staff with pre-signed controlled substances prescriptions for patients for use on days when he was out of the office or “too ill to see or physically examine patients,” according to a recap of the evidence filed with the court. The evidence summary doesn’t state a reason for the illness, but an investigator’s affidavit in 2017 said Morgan was hospitalized for acute alcoholic hepatitis.

State regulators found that he failed to properly manage and monitor use of controlled substances by his patients. Doctors who prescribe highly addictive drugs for pain must track results with follow-up examinations and tests, know whether patients are taking their medicine as prescribed and intervene at the first sign of drug-seeking or unusual behavior.

The Virginia Board of Medicine stepped in and suspended Morgan’s license in December 2016 on grounds he was a danger to the public, court papers said. He had held a Virginia doctor’s license for 14 years.

In one day alone in June 2012, Morgan issued prescriptions for 9,600 pills to 33 patients without seeing any of them. Yet he still collected his usual fee of about $100 per patient encounter, the federal evidence summary said.

In 2017, Morgan’s attorney disputed any allegation that Morgan’s actions contributed to patient deaths. At the time, Morgan was 47 and living in West Virginia.

In court Tuesday, Morgan consented to a plea deal in which U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski will determine a sentence of between five years and 10 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set. Until that time, Morgan is free on bond.

Under the terms of his plea, he will also forfeit his suspended medical license. Morgan will also surrender a vehicle, an ATV and $6,225 in bank accounts, court papers said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dentist convicted of assaulting woman and son in Christiansburg
Crime News

Dentist convicted of assaulting woman and son in Christiansburg

Dentist Matthew Scott Mower, 40, of Christiansburg, was convicted Monday of assault and battery and interfering with an attempt to make a 911 call, and was given a suspended jail sentence and ordered to pay $900 restitution to a man whose cell phone he broke during a May altercation. He also was banned from Christiansburg’s Cambria Crossing neighborhood for a year. Mower still faces an array of drug, gun and driving charges in Radford, stemming from a January wreck in which investigators said Mower was carrying pills, two pistols and brass knuckles.

Bond granted to Georgia man accused in Icy Roads meth case
Crime News

Bond granted to Georgia man accused in Icy Roads meth case

Marcus Sentell Robinson, 37, of Macon, Georgia, was granted bond Wednesday and will be allowed to return home while he awaits trial in Montgomery County's Icy Roads methamphetamine case. Robinson faces two drug conspiracy charges and is accused of supplying an Elliston man with meth that investigators say was then distributed in Montgomery County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police shoot man who fired at officers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert