Ex-Giles County doctor headed to prison for drug crimes

A former Giles County physician who illegally prescribed opioid painkillers faces five to 10 years in prison.
David Lee Morgan, who once ran Ace Medical in Pembroke, stopped practicing medicine slightly more than three and a half years ago, but has stayed in the sights of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and federal prosecutors. Appearing before a federal judge Tuesday in Roanoke, he admitted prescribing outside the bounds of good medical practice and accepted that his fate will be prison.
At least eight of Morgan’s patients died of prescription overdoses between 2013 and 2016, according to court filings. He was charged only with unlawful drug distribution, because there were factual questions around whether all of the deaths resulted from his crimes, prosecutors said.
Among the violations, Morgan provided his office staff with pre-signed controlled substances prescriptions for patients for use on days when he was out of the office or “too ill to see or physically examine patients,” according to a recap of the evidence filed with the court. The evidence summary doesn’t state a reason for the illness, but an investigator’s affidavit in 2017 said Morgan was hospitalized for acute alcoholic hepatitis.
State regulators found that he failed to properly manage and monitor use of controlled substances by his patients. Doctors who prescribe highly addictive drugs for pain must track results with follow-up examinations and tests, know whether patients are taking their medicine as prescribed and intervene at the first sign of drug-seeking or unusual behavior.
The Virginia Board of Medicine stepped in and suspended Morgan’s license in December 2016 on grounds he was a danger to the public, court papers said. He had held a Virginia doctor’s license for 14 years.
In one day alone in June 2012, Morgan issued prescriptions for 9,600 pills to 33 patients without seeing any of them. Yet he still collected his usual fee of about $100 per patient encounter, the federal evidence summary said.
In 2017, Morgan’s attorney disputed any allegation that Morgan’s actions contributed to patient deaths. At the time, Morgan was 47 and living in West Virginia.
In court Tuesday, Morgan consented to a plea deal in which U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski will determine a sentence of between five years and 10 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set. Until that time, Morgan is free on bond.
Under the terms of his plea, he will also forfeit his suspended medical license. Morgan will also surrender a vehicle, an ATV and $6,225 in bank accounts, court papers said.
