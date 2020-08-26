Ex-Giles County doctor headed to prison for drug crimes

A former Giles County physician who illegally prescribed opioid painkillers faces five to 10 years in prison.

David Lee Morgan, who once ran Ace Medical in Pembroke, stopped practicing medicine slightly more than three and a half years ago, but has stayed in the sights of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and federal prosecutors. Appearing before a federal judge Tuesday in Roanoke, he admitted prescribing outside the bounds of good medical practice and accepted that his fate will be prison.

At least eight of Morgan’s patients died of prescription overdoses between 2013 and 2016, according to court filings. He was charged only with unlawful drug distribution, because there were factual questions around whether all of the deaths resulted from his crimes, prosecutors said.

Among the violations, Morgan provided his office staff with pre-signed controlled substances prescriptions for patients for use on days when he was out of the office or “too ill to see or physically examine patients,” according to a recap of the evidence filed with the court. The evidence summary doesn’t state a reason for the illness, but an investigator’s affidavit in 2017 said Morgan was hospitalized for acute alcoholic hepatitis.