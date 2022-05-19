Ex-Hokie Etute pleads not guilty in run-up to murder trial

CHRISTIANSBURG — Isimemen David Etute, the former Virginia Tech linebacker accused of murdering a gay man after a sexual encounter that Etute said he initially thought was with a woman, entered a not guilty plea Thursday prior to next week's scheduled jury trial.

Etute is charged with second-degree murder in the May 31, 2021, death of Jerry Paul Smith, 40, a Blacksburg restaurant project manager.

Thursday's arraignment hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court was held ahead of the trial to prevent dozens of potential jurors from being brought in if the defendant was going to plead guilty.

Asked by Judge Mike Fleenor for his plea, Etute, 19, stood beside defense attorney Jimmy Turk of Radford and quietly replied "Not guilty, sir."

Etute, who has awaited trial at his family's home in Virginia Beach, is no longer a student at Virginia Tech, according to a school spokesperson. The last semester he was enrolled at the school was the spring semester of 2021.

“That’s all I’m legally allowed to say,” Tech’s assistant vice president of university relations Mark Owczarski said.

Etute was part of Tech’s 2021 signing class out of Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach. He was a midyear enrollee who participated in spring camp as a true freshman in the weeks preceding his arrest.

In Blacksburg, according to statements at earlier hearings, Etute connected with Smith online and in April 2021 went to Smith's apartment for an encounter that included oral sex. Later, questioned by friends, Etute wondered if Smith was a man and arranged a second date for May 31.

Accompanied by two other football team members, who waited outside, Etute went into Smith's apartment, groped him and shined his phone's flashlight on Smith's face, and discovered that he was a man, according to prosecutors' presentations of Etute's statements to police.

Etute punched Smith repeatedly in the face, then kicked him after he fell, prosecutors have said.

On Thursday, Turk and Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Patrick Jensen said that they were not quite ready for the trial's scheduled start on Wednesday — there were two more motions still to argue, they said.

Fleenor set a Monday hearing to hear arguments on Turk's request to present two witnesses anonymously.

A second recent defense motion, filed this week, argues that Virginia's ban of a 'gay panic' defense, approved last year by the General Assembly, should not apply to Etute's case because the ban did not take effect until just over a month after Smith's death.

Jensen said Thursday that the prosecution has not yet had time to respond to the gay panic argument.

Gay panic is a term for a legal argument that in a crime of violence, the discovery of a victim's sexual orientation or gender identity can be held as a reasonable justification for a violent act.

Virginia's action to ban such defenses was sponsored by Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, the first openly transgender person elected to the Virginia General Assembly.

Last year, Roem said she thought that because Etute's trial would begin after the new law went into effect, a gay panic defense would not be allowed.

"If the defense were to raise the LGBTQ panic defense, it's not that they're prohibited from speaking about it. ... It's that the judge would have to instruct the jury to not let that affect their decision," Roem said last year.

On Thursday, Jensen expressed a similar thought, saying that he did not think Fleenor needed to rule on Turk's gay panic motion before the trial began because the effect of the judge's decision would be on jury instructions rather than on the presentation of evidence and arguments.

Etute's trial is scheduled to begin May 25 and run for two days. Turk said Thursday that he expected the prosecution would take the first day, and he would have defense witnesses ready for the second day.

Staff writer Mike Niziolek contributed information to this story.

This story will be updated.

