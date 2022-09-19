Ex-Montgomery County high school cadet instructor convicted in sexual battery of students

CHRISTIANSBURG — A former teacher in cadet programs at two Montgomery County high schools bound the wrists and ankles of a 14-year-old girl with tape during a class exercise, made sexual comments and also inappropriately touched her and another student, a prosecutor said Monday in the county's circuit court.

James Michael Hodge, 43, of Dublin was convicted of two misdemeanor charges of sexual battery of a minor. In a plea agreement, Hodge entered Alford pleas to both counts, meaning that he formally admitted guilt but at the same time maintained that he was innocent.

Hodge and his attorney, Emmette Pilgreen IV of Roanoke, told Judge Mike Fleenor that they thought the Alford plea and accompanying agreement were in Hodge's best interest.

The plea agreement amended two felony aggravated sexual battery of a minor charges to the misdemeanor counts and dropped a third aggravated sexual battery count, in addition to an assault and battery charge.

Hodge was sentenced to two years behind bars with the entire term — less some time that he served after his arrest — suspended for two years. During that time, Hodge will be supervised by the probation office, Fleenor said.

Hodge must register as a sex offender and undergo a psychosexual evaluation. He can have no contact with the two girls that he was convicted of touching, the judge said.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jen Wolz said that Hodge's offenses occurred in November 2021 when he was an instructor for cadet programs at Eastern Montgomery and Auburn high schools.

Hodge touched the buttocks of two 14-year-old girls, Wolz said. During a combined exercise with both schools' cadets, he taped together the wrists and ankles of one of the girls and made sexual comments, Wolz said. He made similar comments to the other girl after touching her, Wolz said.

Wolz said the taping incident and the comments then and at other times were verified by other students.

Earlier this year, Pilgreen said Hodge was a sergeant in the U.S. Army when he was honorably discharged.

A school spokeswoman wrote in an email in March that Hodge became a teacher with the cadet programs in November 2019, and also worked with the Raider, Rifle and Drill teams at both high schools.

Hodge also was a varsity golf coach at Eastern Montgomery High School. He resigned from his schools jobs in December 2021, county schools spokeswoman Brenda Drake wrote.