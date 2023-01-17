Ex-officer for Roanoke labor union gets six months in prison for embezzlement

The former secretary-treasurer of a now defunct Roanoke labor union was sentenced to six months in prison Tuesday for embezzling nearly $40,000 from dues paid by his fellow workers.

Albert Jennings Jr. took the money over five years from the Transportation Communications Union Lodge 6061, which represented about 20 car men employees of Norfolk Southern Corp. at the time the thefts were discovered.

The lodge was forced to disband as a result of Jennings’ actions, U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen said in imposing a sentence higher than that recommended by federal prosecutors and defense attorney Rob Dean.

As part of a plea agreement reached last year, both sides agreed that an appropriate sentence would be six months of home confinement, 300 hours of community service and two years of supervised probation.

But the agreement was not binding on Cullen, who said a prison sentence was needed, in part, to deter other people who hold positions of public trust. The judge said Jennings used the union’s money for a “personal piggy bank,” spending the proceeds on vacations, home repairs, cigars and online betting, among other things.

“One can infer from this that Mr. Jennings viewed the lodge’s treasury as his own personal slush fund,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Bassford wrote in court documents.

Dean had argued that his client, a 56-year-old U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran with no prior criminal record, succumbed to “the easy access” of union funds to help make ends meet after taking custody of his nephew, whom he raised along with two daughters.

Money missing from the union’s accounts was discovered through a routine audit by the Department of Labor, according to court records.

Jennings, who now lives in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has paid back the $39,331.14 he embezzled from 2013 to 2018.

In addition to imposing a six-month prison term, Cullen ordered that Jennings be placed on probation for a year following his release, which will include three months of house arrest and 200 hours of community service.

Jennings was allowed to remain free on bond Tuesday until he is told by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to self-report to a corrections facility.