Ex-paramedic gets 3 years for tampering with painkillers, meant for patients, for personal use

Assistant U.S. Attorney Randy Ramseyer called for a punishment at the high end of that range, saying that Leedy could have just stolen the drugs without endangering the very patients he was supposed to be treating.

“But he knew he would be caught” more quickly if he did that, Ramseyer said.

In an emotional plea for leniency, defense attorney Tony Anderson pointed to Leedy’s outstanding tenure as an EMS worker until he was overtaken by an addiction that Anderson called “the monster,” and the progress he has since made in treatment programs.

In 2018, Leedy became deeply troubled after responding to two calls in which he witnessed a newborn baby take its last breaths. Already grieving the death of his grandmother, who was a major influence in his life, he resorted to the drugs he had taken earlier for kidney stones.

“In this dark moment, Mr. Leedy turned to these powerful opiates to take away the immense grief and trauma he was experiencing,” the defense said in court documents.

As his drug habit worsened, Leedy visited fire and rescue departments late at night when no one else was present, took fentanyl from storage boxes and then glued caps back on vials that he had disturbed.