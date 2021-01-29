Ex-pharmacist in Roanoke gets year in prison for tampering with painkiller supplies

A judge sentenced a former Roanoke pharmacist to a year and a day in federal prison for drug tampering.

Bryan Wade Lewis, 35, withdrew hydromorphone from a vial of the liquid pain reliever and replaced it with saline fluid while working at the Roanoke location of HomeChoice Partners, an infusion therapy service, according to a summary of evidence presented by prosecutors. The tampering began in August 2017 and ended when he was caught in January 2018, according to the single felony count to which he admitted guilt last fall.

A Roanoke federal judge handed down the sentence Thursday, telling Lewis that he will be told later when and where to report to prison. He is free on bond. His license to practice pharmacy was indefinitely suspended.

Prosecutors, who sought a sentence of 51 months, said Lewis endangered patients both by working while intoxicated and by placing saline in the pipeline to be administered to those who needed painkiller.

The defense, in a memo to the court, suggested Lewis serve only probation, adding that he "has taken every step possible to make amends for his offense and right the wrongs he inflicted on his profession, his family and himself."

