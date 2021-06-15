Ex-Radford police officer pleads guilty to malfeasance

A former Radford police officer mishandled money that was seized as evidence and pleaded guilty Friday to malfeasance, the city police department announced Monday.

Lt. Robert Andrew Wilburn, 52, of Ripplemead, who had retired in late 2019, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge during a hearing in Radford Circuit Court. He was fined $500 and repaid $2,418.25 to the city, according to the department's news release and court records.

Details of what Wilburn did were not provided in the police news release.

According to the news release, police became aware in September 2020 "of a discrepancy in funds stored as criminal evidence." A review found "additional questionable transactions … from cases ranging from 2017 to 2019." By October 2020, there was an internal investigation that pointed at Wilburn, and police Chief Jeff Dodson asked the Virginia State Police to get involved.

Wilburn was charged Friday.

In the news release, Dodson said that it was safeguards that the department had in place that caught Wilburn's actions.