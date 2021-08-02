Ex-Radford school aide faces dozens of child sex, pornography charges

RADFORD — A former instructional aide at Radford High School is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old — and taking pictures of it.

Ishmale-Isaiah N. Davis, 23, of Danville faces 30 charges tied to sexual acts with a minor and child pornography. Davis was arrested by U.S. marshals last month in Georgia and extradited to Virginia. He was to be in Radford Circuit Court on Monday to work out whether he had an attorney, but the hearing was continued.

He is not scheduled to be back in court until Sept. 10 for a hearing to set dates for resolving his case.

Davis is charged with four counts of committing indecent acts with children, seven counts of possessing child pornography, six counts of producing child pornography, six counts of soliciting someone to appear in child pornography, six counts of filming child pornography, and one count of having consensual sex with a minor.

According to indictments issued in June but sealed until Davis was brought back to Radford, the indecent acts include Davis twice exposing his genitals to a minor, proposing intercourse, and sexually abusing a minor.