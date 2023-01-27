Ex-Radford school staffer's relationship with underage student brings 15 years in prison

RADFORD — A former aide and career coach at Radford High School pleaded guilty on Friday to 15 charges stemming from having sex with a student and taking explicit pictures with her.

Ishmale-Isaiah Nathaniel Davis, 24, of Radford, was sentenced to 50 years in prison, but Circuit Court Judge Joey Showalter said that after Davis served 15 years, the remaining term of incarceration would be suspended.

Davis told Showalter that he was pleading guilty because he had done the things for which he was charged. He said that he was sorry for his behavior and that he was ready to face his punishment.

According to Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak's summary of the prosecution evidence, Davis worked in several roles at the high school that involved assisting and being a mentor to students.

But Davis "exploited his position of authority and befriended a minor and had sex with her," Rehak said.

A teacher alerted police, who seized Davis' cell phone, Rehak said. Though Davis initially denied sexual activity with a student, the phone held seven or more pictures that contradicted him. The pictures showed Davis and a 15-year-old girl naked in front of a mirror, with Davis holding the phone to take the pictures.

In 2021, after Davis was arrested in Georgia, schools Superintendent Rob Graham said that Davis was hired by Radford schools in the fall of 2020, worked part-time and resigned in May 2021.

The acts involving the student were said to have occurred in April and May of 2021.

Defense attorney Bev Davis of Radford, who is not related to the defendant, said that while Rehak summarized the evidence accurately, he wanted to add that the images of the girl were not distributed to others.

Ishmale-Isaiah Davis was convicted of four counts of committing indecent acts with a child, seven counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of producing child pornography, and two counts of having a child perform pornographic acts. He also was found guilty of filming a child for pornographic purposes.

Outside Friday's hearing, Davis' mother, Wykesha Thaxton of Danville, said that her son was a minister. She noted that a church choir director accompanied her to court to support Davis.

Thaxton said that her son's offenses were not characteristic of him. But having committed them, he now needed to face the consequences, she said.

Thaxton said that her son and the entire family apologized for what he had done.

"Ishmale wasn't raised like this. He's a very fine young man … We're appalled at all this has happened," Thaxton said.

Davis' plea agreement dropped 14 more charges.

In addition to his prison term, Showalter said that Davis is barred from contacting the victim; must repay the costs of his extradition from Georgia, which ran to a bit more than $100; and must register for Virginia's Sex Offender Registry. He will be supervised by the probation office for five years after his release, Showalter said.